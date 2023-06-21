FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. Boosted by Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of VET stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $30.17.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $408.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.17 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 25.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0734 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 68.7% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

