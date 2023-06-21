National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLDP. Raymond James cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.87.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.90.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2,001.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

