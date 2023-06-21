Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $53.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

