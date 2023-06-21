FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Western Copper and Gold Co. Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Western Copper and Gold Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $1.60 on Monday. Western Copper and Gold has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 2.08.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Western Copper and Gold by 76.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.