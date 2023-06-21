Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $6.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $48.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 3.56. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

