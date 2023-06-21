Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DaVita Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DaVita in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for DaVita’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

DVA stock opened at $97.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.97. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter worth $42,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

