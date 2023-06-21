Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

PFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

