Colliers International Group Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $93.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.88. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $133.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.59). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.85 million.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

