Precision Drilling Co. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Precision Drilling in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.69. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $13.47 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.97 by C$1.60. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of C$558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$518.50 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$120.90.

PD stock opened at C$60.92 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$56.42 and a 52-week high of C$116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$835.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$80.84.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

