Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for American Airlines Group Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the airline will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.87.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.52. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,128 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 69,217 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,323 shares of the airline’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

