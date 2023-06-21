Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Set at C$27.00 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$27.00 price objective by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.54% from the company’s current price.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

TSE:TXG opened at C$18.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.07 and a 52-week high of C$25.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.13.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$309.41 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 24.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.4695341 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.