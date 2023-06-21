Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Set at C$21.00 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) received a C$21.00 price objective from investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.70% from the company’s previous close.

LUG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Haywood Securities cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.00.

TSE:LUG opened at C$15.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.32. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of C$347.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.3386555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

