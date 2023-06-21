Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Given a C$7.50 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) received a C$7.50 price target from analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Karora Resources Stock Performance

TSE:KRR opened at C$4.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$780.19 million, a P/E ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.73.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). Karora Resources had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of C$96.81 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Karora Resources will post 0.3302091 EPS for the current year.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

