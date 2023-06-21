Barclays Downgrades United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) to Equal Weight

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

UDIRF stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. United Internet has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

