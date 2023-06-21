Berenberg Bank Lowers Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Price Target to GBX 955

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.80) to GBX 955 ($12.22) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.49) to GBX 850 ($10.88) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($15.36) to GBX 1,050 ($13.44) in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,009.17.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $10.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.