The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Aurizon Stock Performance

QRNNF opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. Aurizon has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Get Aurizon alerts:

About Aurizon

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.