ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Given New GBX 102 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 107 ($1.37) to GBX 102 ($1.31) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on ITV from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 95 ($1.22) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

ITV Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPF opened at $0.88 on Monday. ITV has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

