HSBC Upgrades Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) to “Buy”

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 990 ($12.67) to GBX 1,310 ($16.76) in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 800 ($10.24) to GBX 100 ($1.28) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $994.29.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Shares of FQVTF opened at $16.75 on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

