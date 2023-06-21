Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $30.40.
