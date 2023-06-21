Societe Generale Upgrades Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) to “Buy”

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $26.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $28.10.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the Consumer and Tesa segments. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

