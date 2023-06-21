Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Getlink stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. Getlink has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

