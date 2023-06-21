Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) PT Raised to GBX 140

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 110 ($1.41) in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.73) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.60) to GBX 130 ($1.66) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. Centrica has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

