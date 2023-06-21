Barclays Upgrades CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) to Equal Weight

CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
Shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
