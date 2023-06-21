HSBC Downgrades Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Hold

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Basf Trading Down 6.3 %

BASFY opened at $11.67 on Monday. Basf has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Basf will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

