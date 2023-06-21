SVB Leerink Weighs in on LAVA Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVTX)

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for LAVA Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 183.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

LVTX opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $51.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

