Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Increased by Analyst

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Motorola Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $10.06 per share.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MSI. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $279.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $203.97 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.81 and its 200-day moving average is $272.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

