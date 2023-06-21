Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for NVR, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NVR in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $96.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $99.48. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $408.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR’s Q4 2023 earnings at $98.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $394.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $69.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $86.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $86.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $332.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $69.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $329.66 EPS.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $116.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,863.33.

NVR stock opened at $5,982.43 on Monday. NVR has a 12-month low of $3,664.54 and a 12-month high of $6,079.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,791.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5,327.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,016,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,016,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NVR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

