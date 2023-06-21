Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Raised by Analyst

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of RLI in a research note issued on Friday, June 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

RLI Stock Down 1.8 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RLI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $129.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.42. RLI has a 12 month low of $100.96 and a 12 month high of $149.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.39.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RLI by 524.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $32,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RLI by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,355,000 after acquiring an additional 196,123 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in RLI by 46.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 591,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 188,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 153,125 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.