Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$91.79.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$70.56 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$58.75 and a twelve month high of C$84.25. The stock has a market cap of C$76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.48 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

