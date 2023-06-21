CaliberCos Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CWD) Quiet Period To End on June 26th

CaliberCos’ (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, June 26th. CaliberCos had issued 1,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 17th. The total size of the offering was $4,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During CaliberCos’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
CaliberCos Price Performance
NASDAQ CWD opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. CaliberCos has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $13.00.
About CaliberCos
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CaliberCos (CWD)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.