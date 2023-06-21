CaliberCos Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CWD) Quiet Period To End on June 26th

CaliberCos’ (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, June 26th. CaliberCos had issued 1,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 17th. The total size of the offering was $4,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During CaliberCos’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ CWD opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. CaliberCos has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

