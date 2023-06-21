Zacks Research Comments on Magna International Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Magna International in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.62 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.20.

Shares of TSE MG opened at C$73.57 on Monday. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$63.55 and a 12 month high of C$91.74. The company has a market cap of C$21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.97.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.21. Magna International had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of C$14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.61 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.623 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.49%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

