Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $10.67 per share.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.47 by C($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of C$3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.16 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$47.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26. The company has a market cap of C$13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.54. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$43.23 and a 52 week high of C$78.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

