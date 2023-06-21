Analysts Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Price Target at $210.20

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.60.

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 13,020 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,836,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $261,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $2,570,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $190.23 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.66. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 0.44.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.99%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

