Parex Resources Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parex Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Parex Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of PXT stock opened at C$26.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.73. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$17.81 and a 12-month high of C$28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.16.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.46. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 45.00%. The firm had revenue of C$444.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

