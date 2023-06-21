Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $117.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CINF opened at $98.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

