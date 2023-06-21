Analysts Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) PT at GBX 710.71

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 710.71 ($9.09).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 713 ($9.12) to GBX 700 ($8.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.55) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.85) to GBX 780 ($9.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

In related news, insider Bryan Joseph bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 624 ($7.98) per share, for a total transaction of £13,728 ($17,566.22). In other Lancashire news, insider Bryan Joseph bought 2,200 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 624 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £13,728 ($17,566.22). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw sold 5,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 628 ($8.04), for a total transaction of £31,914.96 ($40,838.08). Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 555.50 ($7.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 595.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 601.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -55,550.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 369.40 ($4.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 670 ($8.57).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

