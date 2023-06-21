Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives $480.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 430 ($5.50) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.51) to GBX 570 ($7.29) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of BTDPY opened at $11.34 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

About Barratt Developments

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th.

(Get Rating

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.