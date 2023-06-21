Brokerages Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Target Price at $26.71

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

CORT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.91 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,755 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $17,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $15,648,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,187,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,037,000 after acquiring an additional 719,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,846,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after acquiring an additional 487,962 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

