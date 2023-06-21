The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 4,617 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,617 ($59.08).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKG shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 5,100 ($65.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,800 ($61.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($56.94) to GBX 4,580 ($58.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 3,912 ($50.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 949.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,120 ($39.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,549 ($58.21). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,209.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

