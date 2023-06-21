Fady Khallouf Purchases 450,000 Shares of Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD) Stock

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Rating) insider Fady Khallouf purchased 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,516.31).
Cadogan Energy Solutions Stock Performance
LON CAD opened at GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.96. The stock has a market cap of £4.39 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.79. Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.70 ($0.03). The company has a current ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Cadogan Energy Solutions
