Fady Khallouf Purchases 450,000 Shares of Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD) Stock

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Rating) insider Fady Khallouf purchased 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,516.31).

Cadogan Energy Solutions Stock Performance

LON CAD opened at GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.96. The stock has a market cap of £4.39 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.79. Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.70 ($0.03). The company has a current ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Cadogan Energy Solutions alerts:

About Cadogan Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Service; and Trading. The company holds working interest licenses in the Carpathian basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadogan Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadogan Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.