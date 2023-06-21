Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Repsol Stock Performance

REPYY opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77. Repsol has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Repsol had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Repsol will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

