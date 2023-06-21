United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives $39.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $31.07 on Friday. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Insider Activity

In other United Bankshares news, Director Lacy I. Rice III purchased 10,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,871.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,950 shares of company stock worth $322,581. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,811,200,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in United Bankshares by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

