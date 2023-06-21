Brokerages Set Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) PT at $12.78

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.78.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Vivendi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

Vivendi Increases Dividend

Vivendi Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

