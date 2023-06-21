Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives $20.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Telenet Group Stock Performance

Telenet Group stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Telenet Group Cuts Dividend

Telenet Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2352 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

