National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives GBX 1,116.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,116.67 ($14.29).

NG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.08) to GBX 1,080 ($13.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.08) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

In related news, insider John Pettigrew purchased 28,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,035 ($13.24) per share, with a total value of £296,361.90 ($379,221.88). Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 1,051.50 ($13.45) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,434.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 844.29 ($10.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,229.20 ($15.73). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,110.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,065.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 37.60 ($0.48) dividend. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.3%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,534.25%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

