Crown Crafts (CRWS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its 3/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Crown Crafts has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Crown Crafts by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Crafts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

