Crown Crafts (CRWS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its 3/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Crown Crafts has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.
Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.
