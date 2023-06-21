Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its 5/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY24 guidance at $3.90-4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $3.90-$4.25 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $961.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $61,018.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $61,018.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl purchased 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $355,209. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

