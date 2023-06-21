Methode Electronics (MEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) will post its 4/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 22nd. Analysts expect Methode Electronics to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

