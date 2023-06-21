Commercial Metals (CMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.