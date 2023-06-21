Commercial Metals (CMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals
Analyst Ratings Changes
CMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.
