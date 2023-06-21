CarMax (KMX) to Release Earnings on Friday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its 5/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 23rd. Analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect CarMax to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CarMax Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KMX stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 66.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CarMax by 6,207.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 279,395 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 91,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

